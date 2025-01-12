Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Rasaq Okoya On 85th Birthday

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has celebrated Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya, the renowned industrialist and Chairman of Eleganza Group, on his 85th birthday.

On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded Chief Okoya’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy and his impact on Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu also applauded Chief Okoya’s philanthropic efforts, which include scholarships for young Nigerians and financial support for small businesses.

He praised Okoya’s enterprises for creating livelihoods and inspiring countless individuals to pursue success.

He described these gestures as a testament to Chief Okoya’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the less privileged in society.

“On this special day, I wish him continued health and strength to enjoy the fruits of his labour,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya remains a beacon of inspiration in Nigeria’s business landscape, celebrated for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to community development.

