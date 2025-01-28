Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has extended warm congratulations to former Deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Femi Pedro on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a heartfelt message on Tuesday, the Governor said on behalf of his wife, family, the good people and the government of Lagos State, as well as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) lauded Pedro’s invaluable contributions to the state during his tenure.

Highlighting Pedro’s achievements, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended his instrumental role as the Chairman of the Lagos State Revenue Mobilisation Committee.

READ ALSO:

Pedro’s leadership and banking expertise were pivotal in transforming Lagos State’s Internally Generated Revenue, increasing it from N300 million per month to an impressive N7 billion within 18 months.

Sanwo-Olu described Pedro as a visionary leader whose dedication and service to Lagos State have left a lasting legacy.

He wished the former Deputy Governor good health, strength, and continued service to humanity, the state, and the nation as he joins the esteemed league of septuagenarians.

Share

Please follow and like us: