Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Osiyemi At 75

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with his former Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Matters and veteran journalist, Prince Bayo Osiyemi, on his 75th birthday anniversary.

He described Prince Osiyemi, the ex-chairman of Mushin Local Government Area and former Chief Press Secretary to the late first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who clocks 75 on Tuesday, February 4, as an administrator who has made positive impacts in Lagos State in different capacities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, praised Prince Osiyemi’s contributions and impacts on the media, the grassroots, and governance in the last five decades.

He said: “Prince Osiyemi is worthy of celebration not only for his contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State, particularly in the media industry, where he has displayed exceptional skills and talent as a seasoned practitioner in journalism, public relations, and advertising.

“He had successfully served as Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lateef Jakande, Editor of Lagos News, Chief Executive of Penby Communications, Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area, and my Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Matters. He displayed leadership as a good administrator in all the positions he occupied.

“He was also a trusted and committed grassroots politician and public office holder, who impacted people positively, especially during his tenure as council chairman and my Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Matters.

“On behalf of my family, the people and government of Lagos State, I congratulate Prince Bayo Osiyemi on his 75th birthday celebration. I wish him good health and a longer life for him to continue to serve God and humanity with his many endowments.”

