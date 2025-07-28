Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Obanikoro At 65

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro on the occasion of his 65th birthday celebration, describing him as a seasoned politician and administrator.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, praised Obanikoro’s contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State and for his selfless service at the local, state, and federal levels.

The Governor described Obanikoro, a former Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana, as a seasoned politician and an administrator who has used his positions for the development of his community, Lagos State, and Nigeria at large.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the people and government of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the Governance Advisory Council and All Progressives Congress, I congratulate Senator Musiliu Obanikoro on his 65th birthday.

“Senator Obanikoro is one of the most decorated politicians and public office holders, not only in Lagos State but in Nigeria, by virtue of his service as council chairman, commissioner, senator, minister, and Nigeria high commissioner within two decades.

“He is a tested politician who made a positive impact with great achievements at the grassroots level during his tenure as Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government and also contributed positively to good governance in Lagos State as Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture between 1999 and 2003.

“He was a good ambassador of Lagos State as a senator, who represented Lagos Central in the Fifth Senate. As a federal lawmaker, he contributed immensely to legislative business in the Red Chamber. He also served passionately as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Minister of State for Defence, and Minister of State II, Foreign Affairs, with good track records.

“As Senator Obanikoro celebrates his 65th birthday today, I pray that God will increase his good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, our dear Lagos State, and Nigeria.”