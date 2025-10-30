Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Oba Of Lagos At 82

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on his 82nd birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the monarch as a traditional ruler who has used his wealth of experience and knowledge to contribute to the progress and development of the state.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Olowo Eko, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

“Oba Akiolu is an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public and community service. He’s continued to use his elevated positions as a police officer and traditional leader to uplift the standards of life for the people he serving.

“Since his ascending the throne of his forefathers as Oba of Lagos in 2003, Oba Akiolu has displayed exemplary leadership in Lagos. “As the Permanent Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Akiolu has used his wealth of experience and knowledge to contribute to the peace, progress and development of Lagos State.