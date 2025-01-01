Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Lagosians’ Resilience, Unveils Bold Vision

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, marked the beginning of 2025 with an inspiring New Year’s message to Lagosians.

In his powerful New Year’s message, the Governor highlighted the achievements of 2024 and unveiled ambitious plans for the year ahead.

In his speech, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised resilience, innovation, and unity of Lagos residents, which he described as pivotal to the state’s successes in the past year.

“Together, we navigated challenges, achieved historic milestones, and set new benchmarks for excellence in governance, infrastructure, and social development,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor listed key achievements from 2024, including the launch of the Red Line Rail, the expansion of the Blue Line operations, and significant advancements in health, education, and youth empowerment.

These projects, he said, have elevated Lagos as a model of progress and innovation.

“Lagos rose to new heights in 2024, becoming a beacon for progress and an example of what’s possible when leadership and people align,” he remarked.

Looking ahead, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a Greater Lagos that works for all.

He outlined plans to prioritize sustainable infrastructure, drive economic growth, and implement community-focused initiatives.

“Our vision for 2025 is bold, inclusive, and limitless,” the governor declared, adding that Lagos is not just a city but a movement and a promise of a brighter future.

He urged residents to join hands in shaping the next chapter of Lagos’ story, emphasizing the need for collective effort to achieve a shared vision.

