Sanwo-Olu celebrates first babies of the year

Ibijoke, the wife of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, welcomed and presented gift items to the first babies of the year in four Lagos General Hospitals.

Sanwo-Olu made the presentation during the 2024 Baby of the Year celebration on Monday.

She presented gift items to the first babies at Badagry General Hospital; Maternal Child Centre (MCC) Amuwo-Odofin; Ajeromi General Hospital and Apapa General Hospital.

At Ajeromi General Hospital, a boy who weighed 2.9 kilograms and delivered at 12.01 am by Mrs Balogun is the first baby of the year.

Also, a boy who weighed 3.6 kilograms, born at 12.04 am by Mrs Echo-Harry, is the first baby of the year at the Badagry General Hospital.

Similarly, the first babies of the year at the Maternal and Child Centre, Amuwo-Odofin are twins delivered through Cesarean Section by Mrs Salaudeen.

The first child, a boy, weighing 3 kg, was delivered at 12.07 am; the second child, also a boy weighing 3.5 kg, was delivered at 12.09 am.

The first baby of the year at the Apapa General Hospital is a boy who weighed 2.6kg, born at 12.38 am by Mrs Rafiu Rachael.

Sanwo-Olu said the birth of a child signifies a precious blessing, symbolising hope, new beginnings, and the resilience of life.

He noted that a child’s birth was pivotal in preserving heritage and fostering good fortune for families and society.

She commended the state government’s effort in fortifying maternal and child health policies, upgrading healthcare facilities, and ensuring accessible and affordable services.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an environment where children can thrive and access quality healthcare services.