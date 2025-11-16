Sanwo–olu Celebrates Fayose @ 65

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on his 65th birthday. He described former Governor Fayose, who clocks 65 on Saturday, November 15, as a bold, devoted, courageous, committed, and passionate politician and advocate of good governance and welfare of the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said ex-Governor Fayose, who governed Ekiti at two different times, is a visionary and selfless leader who used his position to develop the State during his tenure in office. He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, family, the good people and government of Lagos State, I congratulate the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on his 65th birthday.

“Mr Ayodele Fayose is a courageous and experienced politician who is well respected in his home state of Ekiti and beyond. He is one of the popular and respected ex-governors with large supporters, not only in Ekiti State, where he governed for two different tenures, but also in the South-West and Nigeria.