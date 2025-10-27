Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Ex-Ogun First Lady, Lucia Onabanjo At 100

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Chief (Mrs) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, widow of the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, on her 100th birthday celebration.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterdayby his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, joined family, friends and the people of Ogun State and Nigerians at large in celebrating the centenary birthday of the former First Lady.

The governor, the Chairman of the SouthWest Governors Forum, said Mama Onabanjo’s 100 years of God’s grace and benevolence have been a life of impact, especially during her reign as the wife of the first Executive Governor of Ogun State.

He said: ‘’On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I felicitate Chief (Mrs) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, the widow of the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo on her 100th birthday.

“Mama Onabanjo deserves all the accolades at 100 for her immense contribution to governance, humanity and education. “She was a committed and devoted teacher for over two decades.

She impacted and mentored many generations of young Nigerians in Lagos and Zaria. “She served Ogun State passionately as wife of one of the respected political leaders and performing governors of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) during the Second Republic.”