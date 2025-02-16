Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday extended warm birthday wishes to former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as he marks his 65th birthday.

In a heartfelt message shared on his official platforms, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised El-Rufai’s contributions to public service and national development.

“Today, we celebrate not only your remarkable achievements but also your dedication to public service and the betterment of our country.

“Your vision and leadership have inspired many, and your unwavering commitment to progress is laudable,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu further wished El-Rufai joy, good health, and continued success in all his endeavours, recognizing his impactful leadership in governance and policy-making.

El-Rufai, a key figure in Nigerian politics, previously served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and played a significant role in infrastructure development and policy reforms.

His tenure as Kaduna State Governor was marked by bold decisions on urban renewal, education, and economic policies.

President Bola Tinubu earlier had taken time to celebrate El Rufai on his 65th birthday as well as other political leaders across the country

