Sanwo-Olu Celebrates AbdulRazaq On 65th Birthday

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended warm birthday wishes to his Kwara State counterpart and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a congratulatory message shared on his official social media handles on Wednesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised AbdulRazaq for his exemplary leadership, selflessness, and dedication to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

The Lagos State governor also prayed for AbdulRazaq’s continued good health, long life, and strength to further his service to humanity and the nation.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, our government, and the people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, and the entire Kwara State in celebrating Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on this significant milestone,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

READ ALSO:

Governor AbdulRazaq has been widely recognized for his pragmatic approach to governance, driving impactful policies in education, healthcare, and economic development.

His tenure has significantly elevated Kwara State’s profile, earning accolades from both political and public circles.

As the NGF Chairman, AbdulRazaq has played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration among state governors to address critical national issues.

Share

Please follow and like us: