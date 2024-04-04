Sanwo-Olu Cautions Motorists As FG Re-Opens 3rd Mainland Bridge

After weeks of intense repair to ensure safety and efficiency for all residents, the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge has been opened to use to the public.

New Telegraph recalls that traffic remained diverted for weeks to alternative routes while the Bridge underwent major repair works.

However, the completion of the bridge will ease traffic hassles along the two other bridges linking the Islands to Mainland Lagos – Carter and Eko Bridges.

Reacting through an update on his X handle, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed delight at the “timely and quality” completion of the project.

While thanking Lagosians for patience throughout the period of extended repair works, he said their resilience

have been paramount in maintaining the economic momentum in the state.

He also expressed “deepest gratitude” to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Honourable Minister of Works, David Umahi, for their expedited focus and attention to detail on the Third Mainland Bridge project.

Sanwo-Olu said the commitment of the duo has “significantly contributed to the timely and quality completion of these necessary improvements.

“My thanks also go to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation for their effective traffic management throughout this period. Their dedication has minimised disruptions and maintained flow, demonstrating our collective strength and ability to overcome challenges.

While thanking Lagosians for their “unwavering support”, the Governor also emphasised the need for road users to be safety-conscious at all times.

“As we embrace the smoother journeys that the newly renovated bridge provides, it also calls for a renewed emphasis on road safety. Our shared commitment to safety ensures not only our wellbeing but also the wellbeing of other road users” He concluded.