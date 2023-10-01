Sanwo – Olu Canvasses Support for Tinubu, Govs, Leaders

– Olu of Lagos State in a message to Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora, urged them to continue to support President Bola Tinubu, governors and other Nigerian leaders in their efforts to bring about a new prosperous Nigeria.

In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo- Olu implored Nigerians to continue to live with one another in love, unity and peace, irrespective of their religious or ethnic differences, adding that all the citizens’ support and encouragement are the key for a better and prosperous Nigeria.

Also he said Nigerians should unite with renewed determination, hope and commitment to move the country forward against all odds, saying President Tinubu and all the 36 State Governors are committed to addressing different challenges currently being experienced across the country.