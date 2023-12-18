Sanwo-Olu can’t demolish people’s properties maliciously – Oba of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has appealed to Ndigbo to cooperate with the Lagos State Government and play by the rules. According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cannot willfully and without cause demolish people’s properties. He also urged Igbo to respect the “owners of the land.” Akiolu said Sanwo-Olu can’t deliberately demolish their properties. He was speaking while receiving the President-General of Ohanaeze, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at his Palace late Saturday night. He said: “Igbo residing in Lagos State had cried out over the demolition of their properties and shops by the Lagos State Government.”

They accused the Sanwo Olu administration of ethnic profiling through the demolition of their properties in the state. However, Akiolu said: “We know Igbos are very hard working, but you have to respect the owners of the land. We have identified the problem in Nigeria, and what we want is a solution. “I am appealing to you in the name of God. The governor cannot deliberately destroy your property. Just play according to the rules of the game and obey the laws. “To the Igbo, anybody who wishes the best for Lagos is a Lagosian. “I assure Ndigbo that nobody will maliciously mistreat you. All of you should cooperate with the Lagos government to move the state forward.”