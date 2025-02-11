Sanwo-Olu Cancels Work From Home Policy In Public Service

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, has approved the cancellation of work from home policy in Lagos Public Service.

Expected to take effect on March 31, cancellation of the work from home initiative which had been in place since February 2024 follows the implementation of the New Minimum Wage in the State Public Service and other commendable measures put in place by the Sanwo-Olu administration to improve the welfare and well-being of its public servants.

The initiative was introduced as part of palliative measures aimed at lessening effects of inflation occasioned by Federal Government reforms on its workforce and entire citizenry.

Other measures were the 50 per cent reduction in transportation fares across the state’s multimodal transportation system and declaration of free childbirth services in government hospitals, among others.

Head of the State’s civil service, Mr Olabode Agoro, in a circular issued yesterday implored civil servants to fully rededicate themselves to effective discharge of their duties and ensure improved service delivery in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

The circular reads: “Accordingly, Accounting Officers are enjoined to note contents of this circular and give it the servicewide publicity it deserves.”

