Sanwo-Olu Breaks Ground For $100m Film City, Urged Community To Assume Ownership

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday performed at the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed $100 million Film City in Ejirin, Epe Local Government Area of the State, which he said would be executed under the Public Private Partnership arrangement

The governor described the event as the foundation of a creative hub that will catalyse innovation, talent discovery, and storytelling excellence.

He added that the City will engender the creation of a thriving and vibrant film industry that will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also contribute to the economic growth and cultural development of the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu in his keynote address, the film city, which he described as a testament to his government’s commitment to the 5th pillar of his developmental THEME plus agenda-Entertainment-will serve as a window for the government to effectively nurture the arts and support the dreams of aspiring art professionals. He stressed also that “the film industry has the power to transcend boundaries and bring people together.

“It can inspire, entertain, and educate. Through the magic of cinema, we can showcase the rich cultural heritage of Lagos State, tell stories that reflect our shared experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities.

“This film city will serve as a canvas for these stories, providing a platform for our talented artists to shine on both local and global stages,” said Sanwo-Olu.

Further listing the benefits of the film city, which he says will be the first of its kind in Africa, the Governor said: “The First Film City in Lagos State will create numerous job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and attract investment. It will be a hub for film production, post-production effects’ and other allied aspects of endeavour that support the filmmaking process.

“We envision a film city that is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, sound stages, editing suites, production offices, and everything necessary to bring the magic of the silver screen to life,” he said.

While reiterating his government’s commitment to providing necessary support in the form of resources needed for excellence in the arts, the Governor called on stakeholders, particularly the host community, to assume ownership of the project to ensure its success and join hands with the government “to build an ecosystem that nurtures creativity, fosters collaboration, and empowers our artists to push the boundaries of their craft.”

“In particular, I congratulate His Royal Highness, Oba Rafiu Ishola Babatunde Balogun, and the people of Ejirin whose community is privileged to be the host of this Film City which promises to be the biggest in Africa. I do not doubt in my mind that you will give all the necessary cooperation and support to the contractors and all the people who will be working on the site to make this project a reality.”