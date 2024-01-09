New Telegraph

January 9, 2024
January 9, 2024
Sanwo-Olu Boosts MSME With 1000 Start-Up Kits

Towards its determination to empower residents with qualitative and valuable skills to encourage Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the state, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to formulate policies that will improve skills development and education, enhance skills acquisition and training, and adult education in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, gave this assurance while speaking at the Lagos State Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) program organised by the State’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), held at the LTV8 Blue Roof, Ikeja.

Sanwo-olu also said his administration, through the program, aimed to increase employability and open up opportunities for income generation through collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including educational institutions, NGOs, an

