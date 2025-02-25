Share

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been honoured with the State of California Certificate of Recognition for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to sustainable development initiatives.

His innovative contributions have played a pivotal role in advancing the progress of Lagos State, enhancing its infrastructure Sanwo-Olu, Benson-Awoyinka bag California legislature’s certificates for Outstanding Service and promoting economic growth.

This is also as the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, received an award from the California Legislature.

This recognition highlights her outstanding efforts in promoting the rich cultural heritage and vast tourism opportunities of Lagos State.

Her support for local artists and musicians has significantly benefited both the cultural fabric and economic landscape of Lagos and California, strengthening collaborative ties between the two regions.

The Office of State Representative Matt Haney facilitated a strategic meeting with the Lagos State delegation, aimed at enhancing dialogue and collaboration between the two states.

This partnership aspires to cultivate cultural and musical exchanges among creatives, attract substantial investments in technologyfocused initiatives and innovation incubation hubs, and address shared challenges by developing multimodal transportation systems.

Through these collaborative efforts, both Lagos and California aim to foster a dynamic, interconnected relationship that advances creativity and innovation.

