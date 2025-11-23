Sanwo –Olu Bags Doctorate Degree At Rome Business School

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been conferred with an honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the Rome Business School, Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu was honoured with the doctorate on Saturday during the 2025 Graduation Ceremony of Rome Business School, Nigeria, and the presentation of the Honorary Doctorate Award held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The founder of Rome Business School and Rome Business School, Nigeria, Prof. Antonio Ragusa, said Governor Sanwo-Olu was conferred with a Doctorate in Business Administration in recognition of his outstanding leadership, dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the development and wellbeing of Lagos State.

He said Governor SanwoOlu’s visionary approach and valuable initiatives have significantly contributed to the economic growth, social progress, governance excellence and promotion of education, equality and justice in Lagos State and Nigeria.

“His honourary degree honours not only his remarkable contributions but also his continuous legacy of service and leadership that inspires future generations,” Prof. Ragusa said. Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to quality and affordable education in Lagos State.