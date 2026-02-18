Sanwo-Olu Backs 10th Anniversary Commemoration Of Braithwaite

…as Family Pays Courtesy Visit

The family of late legal icon and political activist, Dr Tunji Braithwaite, has paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ahead of activities marking the 10th anniversary of their father’s passing.

Led by representatives of the Tunji Braithwaite Foundation, Olumide Braithwaite and Dr Omowunmi Braithwaite, the family formally briefed the governor on plans for a landmark commemorative event scheduled for May 2, 2026, in Abuja.

The anniversary, themed “Politics with Conscience: Leadership, Responsibility, and the Nigerian Social Contract,” is designed to reflect on the late statesman’s enduring contributions to democracy, human rights and principled politics in Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit at the Lagos House in Marina, Lagos members of the Braithwaite family highlighted their patriarch’s legacy as founder of the Nigeria Advance Party NAP during the Second Republic and his lifelong advocacy for multi-party democracy, justice and accountable governance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while receiving the delegation, reportedly commended the family for sustaining the ideals and intellectual heritage of their father.

He acknowledged Dr Braithwaite’s role as a moral voice in Nigeria’s political evolution and agreed to support the 10th anniversary commemoration as part of efforts to preserve democratic values and honour distinguished Lagosians who shaped national discourse.

The governor noted that Lagos State remains proud of sons and daughters who have contributed meaningfully to Nigeria’s democratic journey, adding that conversations around leadership, responsibility and social contract remain relevant in the present political climate.

The anniversary event, billed to hold at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, will feature the launch of a documentary on Dr Braithwaite’s life and times, a review of his book The Jurisprudence of the Living Oracles, and the unveiling of a comprehensive biography chronicling his activism and political philosophy.

As part of broader consultations, the family disclosed plans to visit the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to seek institutional support and partnership for the national dialogue expected to attract policymakers, civil society actors, professionals and political leaders drawn from the six geopolitical regions nationwide and from the international community.

The Tunji Braithwaite Foundation said the commemoration would not only celebrate the memory of their late patriarch but also rekindle conversations on ethical leadership and citizen-centred governance in Nigeria.