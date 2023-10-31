Sanwo-Olu Attracts $1.352bn Partnership To Build 4th Mainland Bridge, 2nd Blue Line, Others

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced that the state has secured a $1.352 billion partnership with African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank.

The deal was sealed at the ongoing Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023, taking place in Guyana.

Announcing this in a press conference on Tuesday, the governor said that the facility will be used in building long-term infrastructure projects.

He also listed some of the projects on which the funds will be deployed.

“This investment will help us realise key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko”, he said.

Expressing his delight after the deal, Sanwo-Olu said it is a demonstration of the confidence reposed in the economy of the state by both local and international investors.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration’s commitment to creating a better future for Lagos and its people, he said that the investment will boost the economy of Lagos and serve generations to come.

He also added that the “vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. “