Sanwo-Olu At Moshalashi Jimoh: How Faith-Based Organisations Promote Stability

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said Lagos Central Mosque popularly called Moshalashi Jimoh is “a critical faith institution promoting stability in the State”.

According to him, the religious centre achieved the feat through the unbroken service of the House of Chief Imam of Lagos, towards strengthening peace and tolerance in the State.

Sanwo-Olu asserted this at a ceremony organized by the Lagos Central Mosque to mark 100 Years of Remembrance of the late Chief Imam Ibrahim Ankuri and 170 Years of the Turbaning of the late Chief Imam Nafiu Gana.

The Governor, his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and members of the State cabinet were physically present at the Wednesday event held in the mosque hall on Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos Muslim community had built a centuries-old legacy of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, stressing that the community’s deployment of Islamic and conventional teachings to strengthen the moral ethos fundamentally transformed the State’s moral values.

The Governor urged the community to continue to emulate the values bequeathed by the late Imam Ibrahim, asking the Muslims to devote themselves to activities that would protect the legacy laid down by the House of Imam.

He said: “The centenary anniversary prayer of the former Chief Imam of Ibrahim Ankuri presents a unique occasion that brings together all Muslims in Lagos to reflect on the historic legacy bequeathed by the spiritual leader of this great Islamic institution in our State.

This centenary event is a significant moment in the calendar of the Lagos Islamic community, which has become a critical institution that laid a good foundation that we are all enjoying today in our State.

“For me, there is no better show of appreciation and love to the Muslim community than to physically come to the Lagos Central Mosque and join them in reflecting on the good legacy passed down to us.

“The essence of this event is woven into the history of Lagos, because the Chief Imam’s dynasty has endured for centuries, shaping socio-religious values and strengthening the peaceful coexistence. I enjoin our Muslim family in Lagos to protect this good legacy and pass it on to the next generations.”

Sanwo-Olu described religious institutions as stakeholders in the governance process, noting that religious leaders played critical roles in enhancing social order and justice.

He pledged that his Government would continue to engage with the faith organisations and draw from their teachings to foster understanding and unity in the State.

The Governor directed the immediate restoration of water supply in the Lagos Central Mosque in response to the request by the Muslim community.

The late Chief Imam Ibrahim Ankuri, born in 1825 in lga Iduganran, was a distinguished Islamic figure who hailed from the family of Chief Imam Nofiu Gana of Isale Eko.

Ibrahim’s exposure to Islamic teachings ignited his passion for the faith, fostering a profound understanding of Islam.

In 1891, the late Ibrahim was appointed the Chief Imam of Lagos Central Mosque based on his devotion to promoting the Islamic faith within the Isale Eko community and beyond.

Imam Ibrahim’s influence played a key role in exposing Muslim children to Western education. Under his guidance, the first Muslim school – Government Muslim School – was officially inaugurated in 1896, after which Islamiyah Grammar School was founded on Bamgbose Street, Lagos Island.