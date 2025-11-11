Sanwo-Olu At Arewa House: Nigeria Will Overcome Insecurity, Emerge Stronger

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges, particularly insecurity, through unity, reform, and the collective resolve of its citizens under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking Tuesday at Arewa House, Kaduna, during the 65th Independence Anniversary Lecture of the Arewa Think Tank, themed “65 Years of Nigeria’s Independence: The Journey So Far with the Renewed Hope Agenda in View,” Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the nation’s founding fathers and remain united in confronting emerging national issues.

The Lagos Governor, guest speaker at the event chaired by former Senate President and ex-SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, said insecurity, poverty, and hunger can be defeated through unity of purpose and full implementation of Tinubu’s reforms.

“We shall defeat every challenge: poverty, hunger, and terrorism. God has put us together for a purpose, and we shall achieve that purpose without distraction or division,” he declared. Sanwo-Olu also dismissed foreign claims of religious persecution, describing Nigeria as “proudly multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multicultural.”

He praised Tinubu’s leadership as a continuation of the visionary ideals of early nationalists like Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Highlighting the achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Sanwo-Olu cited the removal of petrol subsidy, exchange rate unification, and enactment of four new tax laws as measures that have boosted federal revenues, empowering states and local governments to deliver more development projects.

“Between 2023 and 2024, federal allocations to states grew by 65%, while allocations to local governments rose by 47%. The new tax laws now raise the states’ share of VAT to 55% and local governments’ to 35%,” he noted.

Sanwo-Olu also commended President Tinubu’s push for true federalism, including financial autonomy for local governments and the establishment of state police to strengthen grassroots security. He emphasized that Lagos State’s THEMES+ development blueprint aligns with the federal government’s progressive philosophy, prioritizing infrastructure, human capital, security, and social inclusion.

He urged Nigerians to resist division and embrace unity as the foundation for progress, assuring that with determination and reform, the country’s best years lie ahead.

The lecture was attended by former governors Bisi Akande, Olusegun Osoba, Mukhtar Ramalan-Yero, Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, religious and traditional leaders, and other dignitaries.