Sanwo-Olu Assures Residents Of Safe, Peaceful Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and security across the state, assuring residents and visitors that Lagos will remain safe, especially as the Yuletide season approaches.

The Governor gave this assurance on Wednesday after presiding over a routine Security Council meeting at the State House, Marina.

The meeting brought together heads of major security formations, including the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. A.O. Owolabi; Commander 651 BSG of the Nigerian Air Force, Group Capt. M.A. Imam; Commander of NNS Beecroft Naval Base, Commodore P.P. Nimmyel; and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade Olohundare.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the Governor’s assurance reflects the state’s determination to maintain its reputation as one of the safest cities in Nigeria.

He encouraged residents to go about their daily activities without fear, while promptly reporting any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

Also in attendance were a representative of the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), A.B. Alade; Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; Chief Security Officer to the Governor, CSP Fagbemi Adekunle; and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who received detailed briefings from the security chiefs, expressed satisfaction with their reports and commended the synergy among the agencies.

He urged them to stay vigilant and maintain the strict security measures that have kept Lagos relatively stable.

“I am satisfied with the security assessment presented today. Residents can be assured that Lagos remains safe, and we will continue to do everything necessary to protect lives and property,” the Governor said.

“The festive season is upon us, and our goal is to ensure a peaceful, secure, and joyful celebration for all.”

The Governor emphasized that his administration will continue to strengthen inter-agency collaboration, support logistics needs, and enhance intelligence-driven security operations.