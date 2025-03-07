Sanwo-Olu Assures On Investment In Critical Infrastructure To Boost Economy

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday restated the commitment of his administration to invest in the provision to boost the economic prosperity of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance during the official commissioning of Demurin/Agidi Roads and Church Street in the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Kosofe Local Government.

He appealed to the residents to take ownership of the government’s facilities by ensuring their proper use and safeguarding them against acts of vandalism and indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Sanwo-Olu, while urging the state residents to, “work together to preserve the infrastructure for current and future generations, added: “I admonish you all to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities and foster a sense of communal pride in maintaining this road as a symbol of progress and development for our community and for future generations.”

The governor said that the Demurin-Agidi Road is “a project that has significantly enhanced road connectivity, improved traffic flow, reduced travel time, and eliminated perennial flooding issues.”

According to him, the “Achievement also underscores our commitment to intermodal transportation, which has positively impacted the health and socio-economic well-being of our people.

“This ceremony marks another milestone in our administration’s delivery of life-changing public infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This aligns with our THEMES+ Agenda, which emphasizes the provision of critical infrastructure to support economic activities.

“The rehabilitation of Demurin Road, Agidi Road, and Church Street has revitalized socio-economic activities for thousands of residents and business owners.

“As an administration, we remain committed to delivering strategic link roads in line with the State Transport Master Plan and our THEMES+ Agenda.

“The Demurin-Agidi Road not only connects the Ketu area to other parts of the local government but also serves as a vital bypass for traffic heading to the Mile 12 International Commodities Market and the Owode Onirin Auto Parts Market on Ikorodu Road.

“It facilitates the movement of people and goods to adjoining communities in Agboyi Ketu LCDA, further highlighting our administration’s dedication to enhancing food security and boosting connectivity.”

In his address at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said that the project is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the visionary leadership of Mr Governor and the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, whose steadfast dedication to infrastructural development continues to reshape our great state.

He noted that the “completion of these roads aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda, particularly in transportation and traffic management, ensuring that inner city roads are motorable, resilient and accessible to all.

“The Demurin Road Network is a strategic link between Ikorodu-Mile 12 axis and the third axis through Alapere, providing seamless connectivity in both directions, thus a combined length of 2.3 kilometers.’’

