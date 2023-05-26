Sanwo-olu Assures Citizens Of Safety On Waterways

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday assured citizens of Lagos of his administration’s commitment to ensuring safety of passengers on the state’s waterways. He also promised that his administration will complete all on-going construction of jetties across the state.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of newly constructed jetties with waiting shelter and shore- line protection at Ofin community in Ikorodu and Ito-Omu Waterfront. Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Martins Bamgbose.

The governor said the construction of jetties ‘is one of the key components needed for water transportation.’ “I want to thank Lagosians for your belief in our government to meet your expectations. The construction of these jetties is in furtherance of our government’s commitment to improve water transportation.

I want to assure Lagosians of our commitment to complete all on-going jetties construction while we also ensure the safety of our waterways,” he said.