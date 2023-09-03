Sanwo-Olu Assures 12-Year-Old Boy With Missing Intestines Will Live

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has weighed in on the case of a 12-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, with missing intestines at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Sanwo-Olu reassured the boy’s parents and other worried citizens that he would survive during a visit to the hospital on September 3rd.

Sanwo-Olu announced that the state government would take over all the expenses for the operation to ensure the boy’s life was saved.

Recall that the management of LASUTH had dismissed all allegations that it was culpable in the case of Adebola’s missing intestines. This comes after the mother of the boy, Deborah Abiodun, said she was thrown into confusion when surgeons at LASUTH informed her that her son’s small intestines were missing after a corrective surgery was performed on him on July 14, 2023. READ ALSO: LASUTH Speaks On Missing 12-Year-Old’s Intestine During Treatment

