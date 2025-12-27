Sanwo Olu Arrives Venue Of Eyo Festival  In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday arrived at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos for the 2025 edition of the Eyo Festival, popularly known as the Adamu Orisha Play.

The festival commenced on Saturday with colourful and vibrant processions as residents, tourists and cultural enthusiasts thronged the venue.

The iconic cultural event transformed the city centre into a spectacle of tradition, music and pageantry.

Saturday Telegraph reports that, President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, are expected to join other dignitaries at the event.

The Eyo Festival, which last held in 2017, is renowned for its distinctive white-clad masquerades, symbolic staff known as opambata, rhythmic chants and energetic dances deeply rooted in Yoruba culture and Lagos history.

It remains one of Nigeria’s most recognisable and celebrated traditional festivals.

Ahead of the festival, Governor Sanwo-Olu on Friday inaugurated the Eyo Monument at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Lagos Island.

The monument is described as a powerful symbol of Lagos heritage and is expected to boost cultural tourism, while promoting education and economic development in the state.