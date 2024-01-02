Sanwo-Olu Arrests Okada Riding Soldier, Motorcyclists For Plying One-Way

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of some motorcyclists, including an Army Lance Corporal, who ran into his convoy while riding against traffic along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

This was seen in a video shared by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Wale Ajetunmobi, on his X handle with remarks that read: “This Morning: Lawless okada riders plying one-way along Lagos-Badagry Expressway left their motorcycles and passengers upon sighting the convoy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“One of the offenders — a lance corporal in the Army — was arrested with his bike.”

One of the videos revealed the moment some motorcyclists drove away with their passengers to escape arrest by security men in the Governor’s convoy. Some of them absconded on foot, abandoning their motorcycles while passengers were left flung on the road and some of them tumbled as cyclists took to their heels.

In another video, Governor Sanwo-Olu ordered the officers to put one of the motorcyclists who claimed to be a soldier into the vehicle, stating that he was going to lock him up.

He said, “Put him there; let your father come and rescue you. You’re telling me you are a soldier; that is the reason I’m going to lock you up.”

Addressing some passengers who patronised the motorcyclists, the governor said, “You people are the ones causing this. Maybe I should arrest two of you and put you in the guardroom.

“You’re entering Okada, and they are taking one way. Is it good? And they’ll now hit you; you’ll go and fall, and you die; they’ll say the government killed you. What a shame!”

Our Correspondent reports that the governor was at the Lagos State University, Ojo Campus, for the official unveiling of the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre, executed by the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.