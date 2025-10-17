Sanwo-Olu: Aremu Was Passionate Activist

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu mourns the passing of the renowned unionist and rights activist, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, describing him as a fearless, courageous and passionate patriot.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with the labour movement and the civil society organisations on the passing of the late Comrade Aremu.

The governor, who also condoled with the family, friends and associates of the departed labour activist, described Aremu’s death as shocking and a great loss to the country.

He said: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the family, friends and associates of the late Comrade Abiodun Aremu. “He was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, a passionate rights activist, a respected unionist and a champion of a true Nigeria.

“Comrade Abiodun Aremu was a fearless, courageous and bold activist. “As an uncompromised unionist, he lived a fulfilled life by making a positive impact in the lives of the ordinary people during his lifetime.

“He spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Nigerian people. “He was a committed fighter, an advocate of good governance and better welfare for the citizens.”