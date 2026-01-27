Sanwo-Olu Approves Transformation Of Obalende Bus Stop Into Modern Transport Hub

The Lagos State Government has approved the redevelopment of the Obalende Bus Stop into a modern transport hub, to be named Y’ELLO Bus Park, in partnership with telecommunications company MTN. The project will be fully funded by MTN as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Adekunle Adeshina, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu granted approval for the project, with work scheduled to commence soon.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the hub will feature organised bus operations, directional signage, ticketing booths, food and beverage kiosks, public toilets, and solar-powered installations to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint. A recyclables drop-off station and tree planting initiative are also planned to enhance waste management, air quality, and the visual appeal of the area.

The hub will also include road camps for operatives from the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and security agencies, including the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) and the Neighbourhood Safety Agency, to strengthen safety, enforcement, and public order.

Wahab highlighted that the project is community-centered, aimed at improving public health, security, aesthetics, and traffic flow, while protecting the integrity of the McGregor Canal, which is frequently blocked by silt and debris.

The Obalende Bus Stop, serving as a key gateway between Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Lagos Mainland via the Third Mainland Bridge, has become one of Lagos’ busiest transport corridors. However, rapid urbanisation and unregulated activities have led to challenges such as illegal trading, poor waste management, unauthorised structures, and open defecation.

Following a site visit by Governor Sanwo-Olu on February 18, 2024, the state government conducted several clean-up and enforcement operations, with the latest interventions in December 2025 and January 2026, laying the groundwork for the new hub.