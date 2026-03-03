Sanwo-Olu Approves Redeployment Of Adetola as Lagos Accountant-General

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the redeployment of Mr. Muyiwa John Adetola as the new Accountant-General of Lagos State and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury Office (STO).

The appointment follows the statutory retirement of the outgoing Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abiodun Muritala.

According to an official circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Adetola was redeployed from the Office of the State Auditor-General, where he previously served as the State Auditor-General. The redeployment takes immediate effect from Monday, March 2, 2026.

In the circular, the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, congratulated Mr. Adetola on his new appointment and urged all stakeholders to give the directive the necessary publicity and cooperation to ensure a smooth and seamless transition in the State Treasury Office.

The development, the circular noted, is part of the State Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, uphold transparency, and ensure continuity in public financial management.

Observers close to the state’s civil service note that the appointment places a seasoned financial expert at the helm of the State Treasury Office at a time when fiscal discipline and accountability are critical to sustaining Lagos State’s development trajectory.