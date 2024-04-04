Sanwo-Olu Approves N4bn For 1,455 Retirees

No fewer than 1,455 Lagos State Government retirees have received over N4 billion accrued pension rights as their benefits. They were presented their Retirement Bond Presentation at a ceremony organised by the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) in Lagos. Speaking on behalf of the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Director-General of LASPEC, Mr. Babalola Obilana, said the event marked a significant milestone in the lives of the state retirees to honour their service.

While appreciating the governor for his commitment to the welfare of the people, Obilana stated that he has prioritised the needs of pensioners and approved policies to ease the financial burden on retirees. He said the governor has also promised to clear out the backlogs and that by the middle of the year, the retirees would receive their benefits on a ‘Pay As You Go’ basis.

He lauded Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and insurance companies for their efforts to the success of the CPS. Obilana said: “Life after retirement is a transition from the hustle and bustle of a professional life to the serene embrace of wellearned leisure.