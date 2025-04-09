Sanwo-Olu Approves Funding To Restore Electricity In Badagry West

Share

In a major boost to infrastructure development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved funding for the restoration of electricity to communities in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The Lawmaker representing the constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Bonu Solomon, in a statement to his constituents, expressed delight over the Governor’s intervention.

Bonu also commended the recent signing of the Lagos State Electricity Bill 2024 into law, which aims to improve electricity supply across the State.

“This is a significant milestone,” he said. “The contractor has already begun the documentation process to access the funds, and once completed, work will commence immediately on site.”

He further called on residents to show appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to resolving power issues in the area.

“Your patience and perseverance have been instrumental in achieving this breakthrough,” he said.

The restoration project is expected to bring relief to several communities in Badagry West that have endured prolonged periods without stable electricity.

