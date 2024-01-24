Sanwo-Olu approves free ante-natal delivery services for Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed general hospitals in the state to offer free ante-natal services and delivery as well as normal and C-section services for clients. The new directive which was posted on Sanwo-Olu’s official X handle, formerly known as Twitter yesterday, had raised hope that this development could provide succor to many families who are currently facing hardship due to the recent increase in the price of petrol in the country.

This comes as the economic hardship on Nigerians generally including Lagosians continued to impact the populace negatively. Apart from the high cost of petrol, the depreciating Naira value has similarly had a spiralling effect on the cost of imported products and most especially the cost of medications and healthcare which have now become unaffordable for the majority of the less privileged Nigerian. Consequently, the cost of food and other essentials have also been skyrocketing, thereby resulting in hunger in the land. The free delivery services is however expected to provide succour to Lagosians.

Recall that in August, last year, the Lagos State General Hospitals and Primary Health Centres provided free antenatal care and child delivery services to pregnant women resident in Lagos State. This was part of the rolled out relief measures announced by the state government to cushion the hardship being faced by residents as a result of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government. Sanwo-Olu at the state’s Security Council meeting on July 31, 2023, had directed General Hospitals and Primary Health Care Centres to offer free antenatal care and child delivery services; normal and cesarean section, to expectant mothers as part of announced relief measures to ease burden of the fuel subsidy removal on Lagosian.