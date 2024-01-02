Sanwo-Olu Approves Bonus For Street Sweepers

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved an End of Year bonus for street sweepers and waste handlers under the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), in appreciation of their critical role in keeping Lagos clean.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin made this known in a statement signed by Kadiri Folashade (Mrs.), the Agency’s

Director, Public Affairs.

The announcement, made through Dr. Gbadegesin, was received with much appreciation by the hard-working heroes and heroines of the city’s waste management system.

According to him: “Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the tireless efforts of our street sweepers and waste handlers in maintaining a clean and healthy environment for Lagosians. This bonus is a gesture of gratitude for their dedication and commitment, especially during this festive season.”

Gbadegesin stated that the bonus would impact the lives of recipients and their families, bringing joy and relief during the season.

The news was met with jubilation among sanitation workers, as they expressed appreciation for the Governor’s gesture.

While wishing residents a happy and filth-free New Year celebration, the LAWMA boss assured that the Authority would continue to consolidate its efforts to make all parts of the state sustainably clean in 2024.

You would recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu also approved an End of the Year 2023 bonus for all public servants in the state, to appreciate them for their contributions to the advancement of the state.