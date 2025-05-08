Sanwo-Olu Approved 27 Filling Stations, 151 Shopping Malls, 95 Schools, Others In 2024 –Commissioner

Share

The Lagos State Government has made significant progress in terms of physical planning and urban development.

The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has widened the planning permit net and approved more buildings in the state.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, who made this known yesterday at the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press briefing said the state government has granted a total of 37,266 approvals for various uses, including residential, commercial, and institutional, among others, in the last six years.

He also stated that the government office responsible for buildings plan permits -the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority granted Approved als for 95 Hospitals, 27 Petrol Filling Stations, 151 Shopping Malls and 95 Schools, among others in 2024.

During the briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, The Secretariat, Ikeja, the commissioner highlighted gains of the dual-window 180-Day Amnesty Programmme, which allowed property owners and developers to regularize their buildings without penalties.

The Ministry had announced a 90-day amnesty for builders and property owners to regularise their building documentation between June to August, 2024.

