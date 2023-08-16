New Telegraph

August 16, 2023
Sanwo-Olu appoints Shittu LASUBEB chair

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu as Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB). The governor also appointed a new member, Babatunde Jimoh Adewale, to complete the seven-man membership of the Board.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued yesterday by Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu. The LASUBEB composition comprises Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu – Chairman; Dr. Saheed Oladapo Ibikunle; Mr. Adebayo Adefuye; Mrs. Serifat Abiodun Adedoyin; Mrs. Sijuade Amudalat Idowu-Tiamiyu; Mr. Owolabi Jamiu Falana and Babatunde Jimoh Adewale as members. Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the appointees and implored them to continue to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the education sector and the incumbent administration’s vision for a Greater Lagos.

