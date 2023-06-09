New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Sanwo-olu Appoints Sal Hundeyin As SSG

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Abimbola Salu- Hundeyin, as Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG). The governor also re-appointed Mr. Tayo Ayinde and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively.

The appointments were announced on Thursday by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola. The appointments take immediate effect. Salu-Hundeyin, a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is a Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC) before she was appointed SSG. Ayinde and Soyannwo served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively during the first term of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

