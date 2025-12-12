The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Dr Sulaimon Ogunmuyiwa as the Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance with immediate effect.

This development was announced in a statement shared on Lagos State’s official X handle on Friday, December 12.

According to the statement, Ogunmuyiwa received his appointment letter on Thursday at the Office of the Head of Service, Alausa, Ikeja.

The appointment letter was presented by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro.

“A seasoned education administrator, Dr Ogunmuyiwa brings over 25 years of experience in school evaluation, planning, quality assurance systems, and educational leadership within the Lagos State Government.

READ ALSO:

“He holds a PhD in Educational Administration and Planning from the University of Abuja, two master’s degrees in Educational Administration and Guidance & Counselling, and a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Lagos.

“He has held several strategic roles, including Head of Planning, Head of Education Quality Assurance Services, and Director of Private Education and Special Programmes at OEQA.

“In these roles, he oversaw school accreditation, quality monitoring, and systemic improvement initiatives. A multiple award-winning officer, Dr Ogunmuyiwa, was repeatedly recognised as the Best Staff of OEQA between 2012 and 2022.

“Beyond his administrative achievements, he is an active member of several professional bodies and has contributed extensively to teacher development, school improvement frameworks, and community-based educational initiatives.

“He is also a mentor to civil servants and young professionals, having facilitated numerous training programmes for both government and private organisations,” the statement read.

While felicitating the new Director-General, Agoro expressed confidence that Ogunmuyiwa would use his wealth of experience to enhance the quality of education in Lagos State.

“I am confident that Ogunmuyiwa’s appointment will further enhance the quality of education in Lagos State, and I urge him to continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our education system remains a model for others to emulate,” he said.

The new DG is expected to lead efforts to strengthen monitoring, evaluation, and accountability across schools, ensuring continuous improvement in Lagos state’s education sector.