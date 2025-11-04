Sanwo-Olu Appoints Makanjuola, Others As LASU Governing Council Members

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of a new Governing Council for the Lagos State University (LASU).

The approval, contained in a letter signed on Friday by the state’s Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, stated that the 11-member council takes effect from October 31, 2025.

“In continuation of this administration’s commitment to improving the quality of education in state-owned higher institutions, it is hereby notified for general information that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the membership of the Lagos State University Governing Council,” the statement read.

The council will be chaired by Babatunde Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Other members include Oluseyi Badmus, Bode Makanjuola, Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo, Shaffudeen Amuwo, Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, Kofo Durosimi-Etti, Farouk Gumel, Adenike Akanbi, Biodun Hundeyin, and Remi Desalu.

Reacting to his appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Bode Makanjuola, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, describing the appointment as a “huge honour and privilege.”

“This appointment represents a privilege to serve an institution that plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of students, faculty, and the broader community,” he said.

Makanjuola thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for the trust and confidence reposed in him, pledging to contribute meaningfully to LASU’s continued pursuit of academic excellence, innovation, and inclusive growth. He also commended the university’s leadership and staff for their dedication and warm reception.

He further acknowledged his family, mentors, friends, and colleagues for their encouragement, reiterating his commitment to uphold “the highest standards of integrity, servant leadership, and impactful governance.”

A graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, Makanjuola also holds a Master’s degree in Shipping Trade and Finance from City University Business School, London.

He began his professional career in 2000 as an industrial trainee at Elder Dempster Nigeria before working as an LPG Trader and Business Development Executive at Le Global Oilfield Services between 2002 and 2006. He later joined Caverton Marine Limited as Operations Director and Chartering Manager and rose to Executive Director of Caverton Offshore Support Group in 2007.

Under his leadership, Caverton has expanded its footprint across marine and aviation logistics, pioneering innovations in water transportation and renewable energy solutions. In 2024, the company partnered with ExploMar (Suzhou) Energy Technology Co. Ltd. of China to introduce Nigeria’s first electric-powered passenger ferry, OMIBUS, aimed at promoting sustainable water transport.

Earlier in 2025, Caverton also collaborated with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Stena Bulk of Sweden to establish UNITY Shipping Worldwide, a joint venture that strengthens Nigeria’s presence in the global shipping industry.