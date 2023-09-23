Sanwo-Olu Appoints Agoro As New Lagos Head Of Service

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Olabode Agoro as the new Head of Civil Service of the state, succeeding Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who resigned from the position.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hakeem Muri-Okunola resigned from his role on Wednesday after being appointed as the Principal Private Secretary to President Bola Tinubu.

Following his resignation, Agoro was designated to lead the department from Friday, September 30 and was required to consolidate the achievements of his predecessors

In a press statement issued on Friday, September 22, by the spokesman of the Lagos Governor, Gboyega Akosile said Olabode Agoro’s appointment is scheduled to commence on September 30, 2023.

Akosile disclosed that Olabode Agoro, who began his service in the Lagos State Public Service on July 1, 2003, held the position of Permanent Secretary at the Lands Bureau before being appointed to his new role.

He said: “It is expedient to note that the new head of service joined the Lagos state public service on 1st July 2003 and had since served the state meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on 3rd August 2015.

“Until this appointment, Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb, who succeeds Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, was the permanent secretary, of Lands Bureau.

“Okunola enjoined all the state’s civil servants to support and cooperate with the new head of service to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors.

“To this end, all public servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed head of service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the state public service to greater heights.

“Without prompting, all public servants are expected to consistently exhibit time-tested public service values such as commitment, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new head of service a most rewarding and successful tenure of office, accounting officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves.”