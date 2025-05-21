Sanwo-Olu Appointed Patron Of CASET

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been appointed Patron of the Centre for African Social and Economic Transformation (CASET), at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol).

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the appointment recognizes his (Sanwo-Olu’s) visionary leadership and substantial achievements in socio-economic growth and innovation.

Slated for Thursday, May 22, at UWE Bristol’s campus in Bristol, United Kingdom, Akosile stated that the official inauguration of CASET and Sanwo-Olu’s appointment was communicated through a letter by Professor Sir Steven West, Vice-Chancellor of UWE Bristol, who noted that the Governor’s keynote presentation at the ceremony is anticipated to inspire the academic community and set the stage for robust academic and policy-driven collaborations.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s involvement will provide valuable insights and significantly enhance the Centre’s ability to achieve meaningful and lasting impacts across African communities.”

The Governor’s role as Patron is expected to strengthen institutional relationships between Lagos State and UWE Bristol, leveraging opportunities for capacity building, impactful research, and policy interventions aligned with Lagos State’s strategic growth priorities.

Also as read in the statement, the Centre, which aims to foster groundbreaking research, strategic partnerships, and innovative policy development to address critical socio-economic challenges across Africa, will also serve as a dynamic hub for collaboration among higher education institutions, governments, and private sector stakeholders, contributing to sustainable economic growth and impactful social development on the continent.

The Center underscores a promising future for deeper engagement and meaningful exchange aimed at fostering innovation, sustainable development, and shared prosperity between the UK and Africa.

