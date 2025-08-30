Sanwo-Olu Applauds First Lady’s Lagos Visit

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed gratitude to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, following her impactful visit to Lagos, where she championed initiatives aimed at empowering women and children.

In a statement shared on his official social media handle on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu praised Mrs. Tinubu’s dedication and compassion, noting that her presence in Lagos further reinforced the administration’s commitment to building an inclusive society.

During her visit, the First Lady launched the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Program, which provides economic and social support to women and children, and commissioned the Lagos Industrial Leather Hub in Matori, the largest of its kind in West Africa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described these milestones as significant steps toward boosting local production, job creation, and the empowerment of artisans in Lagos State.

“Her Excellency’s compassion and dedication to women, children, and families is inspiring, and her visit strengthens our shared commitment to building a more inclusive society,” Sanwo-Olu stated, adding that Lagosians look forward to welcoming the First Lady again.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s visit comes amid the federal government’s push to promote grassroots empowerment, skill acquisition, and economic diversification through innovative initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda.