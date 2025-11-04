Sanwo-Olu: APC E-Registration Will Consolidate Tinubu’s Reforms

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the ongoing digital registration of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not only strengthen the party’s internal structures but also consolidate the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu across all tiers of government.

Speaking at the flag-off of the APC e-membership registration for the South-West Zone held in Lagos on Monday, the Governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat described the initiative as a defining moment for the ruling party, which, according to him, has consistently been a pacesetter in political innovation and governance reforms.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that both political organisations and governments must rely on data and measurable outcomes to achieve sustainable progress.

He noted that President Tinubu’s emphasis on data-driven governance is already yielding positive results in the economy and other critical sectors.

“Our party is doing well, and this new process will make us even stronger. We all know that whatever you cannot measure, you cannot manage, and that has been one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges. What Mr. President is doing with reforms across sectors is putting structure and measurement at the centre of governance,” he said.

The Governor explained that the e-registration exercise would enable the APC to track, engage, and integrate members effectively, ensuring greater inclusion in decision-making and aligning governance with grassroots realities.

“It should not be only during elections that we start running around,” he said. “With this database, we can know who our members are, where they are, and how they feel about what government is doing. This is the foundation for continuous engagement and better governance.”

Sanwo-Olu also defended President Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange system, describing them as painful but inevitable steps toward resetting Nigeria’s economy.

“Surgery is never easy. When a patient breaks a leg, the surgery is painful before healing comes. The President has done the surgery; Nigeria is now healing, and we are beginning to see the results,” he said.

“Manufacturers are now being called by banks offering dollars, that was unthinkable a few months ago. These are the early signs of a recovering economy.”

He commended industrialist Aliko Dangote for his massive investment in the Dangote Refinery, describing it as a national asset that must be protected.

“When someone invests $20 billion in Nigeria, employing thousands and building housing estates in Ibeju-Lekki, that’s not a joke,” he said. “That refinery sits on land bigger than Victoria Island—it’s our collective responsibility to protect it.”

Earlier, Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, described the e-registration exercise as a landmark political innovation that will entrench democracy and efficiency in party administration.

“This programme will stand the APC out as a true leader in the Nigerian political space,” Ojelabi said. “Accurate record-keeping and data management are now indispensable in political administration, and our party is again showing others how to do it right.”

He commended the National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and the National Working Committee for their foresight, urging participants from the South-West to take the training seriously and replicate it effectively at the grassroots.

The event, attended by delegates and party officials from across the region, also featured a goodwill message from Yilwatda, represented by Mr. Ajibola who noted that the new system would enhance party discipline and strengthen the APC’s electoral machinery ahead of future polls.

Speakers at the event were unanimous in their submission that the e-registration initiative, once fully implemented, could redefine how Nigeria’s largest political party interacts with its members and reshape political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.