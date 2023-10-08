Sanwo-Olu Announces Markets Up For Demolition In Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Sunday made public the list of markets to be demolished in Lagos Island to make way for urban renewal.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who made this known when he examined various drainage routes in the state’s Island named the market to include Jankara, Bombata, and Pelewura amongst others.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We have come here on a drainage and regeneration call. The entire stretch of Idumagbo Avenue is always flooded during the rainy season because of human activities, especially from the markets around the area.

“They have built on the canals and prevented the free flow of water, so we need to do a total rebuild.

“Hence, to allow for proper regeneration of the Lagos Island, Jankara and Bombata markets have to go, it will be ground zero.

“This thus serves as a notice, that the markets will be cleaned to allow our urban regeneration plans. The design for the new market is ready.

We will, however, give adequate notice to those in the Pelewura market because it has more traders, but this serves as the first notice.

These markets have outgrown and outlived a market in a modern city, so they must give way for urban models.”