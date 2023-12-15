Sanwo-Olu Announces Govt Palliative On Medical Drugs

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced his administration plans to start providing citizens with subsidy on health care services and products.

While noting that the government is aware of the growing cost of pharmaceutical drugs in the country, the governor said the state government will provide subvention to citizens on medical products.

“We have provided palliatives of foodstuff. We are going to do more. But the cost of drugs is also rising. As a responsive and responsible government, we will also provide palliatives on medicines”, Sanwo-olu promised.

The governor said this Thursday at the Nigeria Police College ground, the venue of the 2023 Community Day Celebration, organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

While reminding those present of his promise to them earlier in the year, the governor said his administration has created a Department of Rural Development. The office, he said, is dedicated to taking complaints from and addressing the needs of the people particularly in the state’s suburbs.

He added that the event is to appreciate the people of Lagos for their various self-help projects which he says complement government efforts.

Also speaking at the event was Alhaji Azeez Amusat, Chairman of the Community Development Advisory Council (CDAC). He thanked the governor for his support and commitment to the welfare of citizens in the state.

He also thanked for the confidence reposed in the council, particularly the distribution of palliatives to residents across the state.

He however appealed to the governor to remember the council’s requests during the last community day celebration. Listing, the request for a community house, and mobility among other needs of the council.

Amusat then concluded by vouching for the continued support of citizens for the government as he continues to make life better for Lagosians.

Earlier in his welcome address, Special Adviser to the Governor of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Nurudeen Yekini Lanre Agbaje, said the theme of the event resonates with the state developmental agenda, while also appreciating LCDAs in the state for their support through self-help projects, which he says has complemented government efforts at delivering dividends of democracy to the state.

He also thanked the newly inaugurated Amusat-led CDAC for their selfless efforts toward the coordination of collaborations between citizens and the government.

The event climaxed with the presentation of cash gifts to CDAs and grand prizes of four brand new 18-seater buses to three outstanding CDAs and the best rural area of the year.

Themed: ‘Community Engagement: A Veritable Tool for Infrastructure Development on Rural Communities”, the event had in attendance, members of the state executive, body of permanent secretaries, and traditional rulers among other groups of dignitaries.