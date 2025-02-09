Share

On Sunday, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a significant expansion of the Red Line Rail Service, which will increase the number of daily trips to enhance commuting efficiency for residents.

Speaking on his verified X handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that starting from Monday, February 10 the service will operate five-morning trips and four evening trips, a major increase from the previous two-morning trips.

The Red Line Rail, which connects Agbado to Oyingbo, will now provide faster and more reliable transport options for Lagosians.

With a total journey time of just 50 minutes and reduced waiting periods of two minutes at each station, the expansion is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve mobility across the state.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that this milestone reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing transportation in Lagos.

He also revealed that the arrival of three new train sets will further boost the Red Line’s capacity, ensuring it remains a crucial component of the state’s integrated transport system.

“The Red Line isn’t just a train service—it’s a game-changer for commuting in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“We are building a city where connectivity drives economic growth and improves the quality of life for all residents.

“This is Lagos, and we keep moving.”

The announcement comes as part of the administration’s broader efforts to revolutionize public transportation, reduce travel time, and enhance the quality of life for Lagosians.

