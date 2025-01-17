Sanwo-Olu Announces Arrival Of Six New Train Sets In Lagos

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the arrival of six new train sets for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red Lines.

The governor shared the milestone in the state’s transportation sector and emphasized the transformative impact the development will have on commuting and economic growth in Lagos.

According to him, the train sets, having successfully passed factory acceptance tests, are scheduled for shipment to Lagos.

He revealed that once operational, they will boost the Blue Line’s capacity, enabling more frequent trips and preparing the line for its extension to Okokomaiko as part of the second phase of the project.

The extension, a 14-kilometre stretch from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, is designed to connect additional communities.

According to the governor, this will bring the state closer to its vision of seamless and efficient mobility for all residents.

Since its launch in September 2023, the Blue Line has revolutionized transportation in Lagos, running 72 daily trips between Marina and Mile 2.

The addition of the new trains will enhance the service, ensuring faster and more efficient commuting for Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a “Greater Lagos,” with improved infrastructure and services to benefit all.

The LRMT project represents a bold step toward sustainable urban transportation, setting Lagos as a leader in innovative transit solutions.

