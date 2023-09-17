Sanwo-Olu, Ambode, Fashola Groom Commissioners, PS at Retreat

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the on-going retreat for the State Executive Council and Body of Permanent Secretaries in the state is a conversation which bothers around their roles as well as factoring a vision while extending discussions with other arms of government.

The Governor said this while addressing newsmen at the 2023 On-Boarding Retreat programme for State Executive Council and Body of Permanent Secretaries held in Epe, themed:”Navigating Government Excellence: “Role of Leadership in ensuring a “Greater Lagos Rising”.

He also said the aim of the retreat was to harp on the need for the newly sworn- in cabinet members to work together with a sense of commitment as well as bonding and sharing the THEME Plus agenda, vision with their staff as they cannot afford to fail the residents of Lagos.

The people of Lagos State must enjoy the benefits of quality service delivery to citizens reiterating zero tolerance to impunity. The Governor said two former State Governors, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, were at the retreat to share their experiences with the Executive Council members and Permanent Secretaries.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also called for an attitudinal change on the part of Lagosians by not blocking the drainage with waste as the government has put in place measures to address flooding in the state. He said: “Lagosians are watching all of us and we must deliver. We have done four years and we have started another four years. We have to let all the political appointees know that, to whom much is given, much is expected.”